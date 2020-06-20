TV news presentation is bound to change, says NDTV anchor Nagma Sahar

BHOPAL: Television has emerged as the biggest news-provider and most powerful opinion-maker in India but it is facing a crisis of credibility. This was stated by Nagma Sahar, a senior TV anchor, who works with NDTV.

Participating in an online lecture series titled ‘Stree Shakti Samvad, organised by the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication on Friday, she said 85 crore Indians have access to TV news of whom 25 crore watch TV news regularly. During cricket matches or other popular events, the number of audience touches 40 crore mark.

Thus TV is not only the biggest source of news for Indians but it is also a powerful creator of opinions. However, it is facing multiple challenges. One of them is the New Media and other is lack of credibility.