Tragic! Woman Comes In Contact With High Tension Power Line In Bhopal; Sustains 50% Burn Injuries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident in Bhopal’s Karond, a 40-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries after coming in contact with a high tension power line on Sunday afternoon.

It is said that the woman was bathing in the washroom of her home’s terrace when she came in contact with the wire and sustained 50% burns. The woman was rushed to hospital immediately after the incident where she is said to be in critical condition.

According to information, the incident occurred in Karond’s Ratan Colony. The victim has been identified as Kiran Jatav. The accident happened while Kiran was in a bathroom built on her rooftop. She was immediately rushed to Sai Hospital and later transferred to Hamidia Hospital for further treatment.

Kiran’s husband, Kailash Jatav, who is a vegetable vendor. Local youths from the area went out to find him. Kiran’s two sons were present at the scene and were shocked by the incident, who were consoled by the neighbours.

Similar incidents occurred in past

This isn’t the first time such an incident has occurred in the area. Just on October 12, four other residents—Makhan Sahu (35), Vipin Jatav (17), Dinesh Birja (21), and Rohan Jatav (21)—were severely injured after a similar high-tension line accident during a religious event.

As they attempted to fix a microphone wire in a Durga Puja pandal, a young man climbed up with a metal pipe, accidentally touching the high-tension line, resulting in an electric shock that impacted him and three others. All four sustained severe burns to their hands, face, and other parts of their bodies.

Local residents are now demanding action from the electricity department to prevent future incidents and improve safety measures around high-tension power lines.