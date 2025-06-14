Tragic! 35-Year-Old Woman, Two Children With Hands & Feet Tied, Found Hanging In Dindori

Tragic! 35-Year-Old Mother And Two Children Found Hanging, Children's Hands and Legs Were Tied | Representative Image

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A mysterious incident came to light on Friday night where a 35-year-old woman along with two of her children were found hanging from the noose in Dindori. Both the minor's hands and feet were tied.

According to information, the tragic incident occurred when Rajendra Prajapati, a chaat vendor, returned home from work around 8 PM. Everything initially normal like everyday.

But the moment he entered a room, he found his wife Madhu Prajapati (35), daughter Shivani (12), and son Aditya (10) hanging from the noose.The tragic incident unfolded in Kumharin Tola of Mehdwani police statio n area.

Informed the police after about an hour

According to the police, the woman was mentally disturbed. The woman was seen at her samosa-mangoda shop till about 6 pm on Friday evening. After that she went home. When the husband reached home at night, he saw that all three were hanging from the noose. He informed the neighbors. After this, he reached the police station at about 9 o'clock and informed the police.

Wife was troubled by illness

According to Rajendra Prajapati they got married in a conference in 2011. Prajapati said "Since few days, She was saying that she is unable to sleep, there is a weird pain in hands and legs. I got her treated many times, but her illness persisted."

Rajendra further added "I went to work on Friday morning. My wife also came to the shop and got the samosa masala prepared. I returned home at about 2:30 in the afternoon, after seeing both the children at the gate, I went back to the shop."

Rajendra then returned in the evening just to find his family hanging from the celling. In a desperate attempt to save them, he brought all three down, but they had already died.

ASI Sunil Patel said, the FSL team and dog squad were called for investigation. Police force is deployed outside the house. SP Vahini Singh and SDOP Mukesh Avinda reached the spot. After this, the police took some family members with them to the police station, where the SP is taking information from them about the case.