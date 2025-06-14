 VIDEO: Scorpio Flips, Skids For Several Metres After Cow Comes In Front On NH-46 In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri
VIDEO: Scorpio Flips, Skids For Several Metres After Cow Comes In Front On NH-46 In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

A speeding SUV flipped and skidded on the National Highway-46 in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. The incident was recorded on camera. All passengers of the vehicle are reported to be safe.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Scorpio Overturns, Skids For Several Metres After Cow Comes In Way On NH-46 In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri (Screengrab) | X/@Deadlykalesh

Shivpuri: A shocking incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, where a speeding SUV flipped and skidded on the National Highway-46 after the driver lost control. According to reports, the Scorpio overturned after a cow suddenly came in front of the vehicle. The incident was recorded on camera. Its video surfaced on social media on Saturday, June 14.

All passengers of the vehicle are reported to be safe. The incident took place outside a dhaba. In the video, it could be seen that after overturning to one side, the car skidded for a few metres before coming to a halt.

Video Of The Incident:

People present at the eatery immediately rushed to help the people inside the car. However, there is no information about the number of people injured in the incident.

In another incident which took place earlier this month, a vehicle flipped several times, resulting in the death of one person in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. According to reports, the driver lost control of the Innova as he opened the door of the vehicle to spit gutka at a speed of more than 100 kmph. The incident was caught on CCTV.

