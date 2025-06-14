Indore: Snatchers Held, Gold Chains Recovered; Two Buyers Too Held | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women who were robbed of their gold chains in separate incidents can finally hope for justice, as Lasudia police have arrested the chain snatchers along with two others who were involved in buying and selling the stolen jewellery.

According to Additional DCP (Zone-2) Amrendra Singh, the first incident took place on May 14 when Dimple Pariyani was out for her morning walk near Gulmohar Complex. Two men on a bike came from behind and snatched her gold chain before she could react. Though she shouted for help, the duo managed to speed away.

Just two weeks later, on May 28, another woman, Divya Saroj, was targeted in Mahalaxmi Nagar while she was returning home from a doctor’s clinic. Two bikers struck again, snatching her gold chain and vanishing before anyone could stop them.

Police launched an investigation and began scanning CCTV footage from both areas. Their efforts paid off when they identified and arrested Vikas Charoth—a native of Dhar currently residing in Gauri Nagar—as one of the culprits.

Further interrogation led to two more arrests—Balram Gehlot from Banganga and Dheeraj Chouhan from Gurdakhedi Halod village—who had bought and attempted to sell the stolen chains.

All four have reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crimes. Police recovered both gold chains and are now preparing to press charges.