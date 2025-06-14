‘Protect Girls From Ill Effects Of Social Media,’ Says NCW member

A review meeting was convened with regard to the issues of girls and women under the chairmanship of NWC member in Ujjain on Friday | FP Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Archana Majumdar, member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), on the progress of women beneficiaries in various government schemes and prevention of crimes against women and girls.

Expressing concern for teenage girls, the NCW member said they shouldn’t be dropping out of school and should be protected from the ill effects of social media.

Majumdar said that girls should be married at the age determined by law. Special efforts should be made to prevent child marriage in rural areas. Rural citizens should be educated on the ills of child marriage through counselling. Girls should be made aware of the importance of higher education and career options.

Teenage boys and girls should be made aware regularly, by using various publicity mediums such as flex, boards, etc, and cyber ​​law should be strictly followed to prevent cybercrime, she said.

Majumdar said she had visited the women’s ward of the Central Jail at Bhairavgarh and Sewadham Ashram at Ambodiya village. She said that there is a need to spread awareness on a large scale to prevent domestic violence.

Referring to the recent murder incident in Indore, she said there is an extreme need to establish pre-marital and post-marital counselling centres. There are 80 such centres across the country through which counselling is done for both men and women from three months before the wedding to one year after.

The NCW member added that moral values ​​are falling; it is our collective responsibility to take concrete steps to change this and to end the dowry system. Majumdar said that health facilities should be provided to the people living in the Sewadham Ashram.

If they take ill, they should be admitted to the District Hospital as soon as possible. From time to time, health facilities should be provided in the ashram by the health department.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Jayati Singh said Majumdar’s suggestions will be noted and acted upon. ASP Pallavi Shukla spoke about the activities being conducted in the district to prevent crimes against women. She said that the Urja Mahila Help Desk has been established as the first point of contact for crimes related to women and girls in 29 police stations of the district.

Sewadham Ashram founder Sudhir Bhai Goyal, district programme officer of women and child development department Brijesh Tripathi, district health officer Dr Sunita Parmar, all CDPOs and women doctors were present at the meeting.