Madhya Pradesh: Woman Killed As Tree Falls On Hut In Alot

Trees uprooted at various locations | FP Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman, Shyamu Bai of Joyan village, Alot was killed after a tree fell on her during the storm that hit the area on Friday. She was inside her hut built near a large Ryan tree, which was uprooted by the strong winds. Villagers quickly rescued her and rushed her to Patidar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Meanwhile, after a day of intense heat and humidity, nature unleashed a fierce storm in the evening, accompanied by heavy rain and thunder, in Ratlam.

The storm caused widespread disruption, uprooting numerous trees and electricity poles across the city. Power supply was disrupted in many areas as a result.

At around 5 pm, dark clouds gathered and heavy rain began with strong winds. Lightning strikes were reported in multiple locations. Several large trees fell along Mhow Road, blocking traffic and causing long queues of vehicles. An electricity pole fell on Mhow Road Railway Overbridge which further disrupted traffic.

In Revenue Colony, three more electricity poles fell, while a massive tree near Mahalwara Colony was also uprooted. The heavy rain lasted for about 20 minutes and then the intensity eased.

Mhow-Ratlam train affected

A tree fell on Gautampura – Barnagar Railway track as a result of which a passenger train, coming from Mhow to Ratlam, was halted at Gautampura.