Tractor-Trolley Carrying 40 Labourers Overturns After Driver Attacked By Swarm Of Bees; Over Dozen Injured In Sheopur

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Over dozen labourers were injured after a trolley carrying tendu leaf workers overturned while returning from the forest in Sheopur on Sunday.

The driver of the trolley was attacked by a swarm of bees, due to which he lost control and the trolley overturned.

The trolley was carrying tendu leaf workers met with an accident in the district while returning from the forest after work.

The mishap occurred when approximately 40 labourers were travelling back to their village from the Richhi forest after plucking tendu leaves.

According to information, the trolley driver, Sarvan Adivasi, was suddenly attacked by a swarm of bees. Panic-stricken after the attack, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the trolley to overturn on the roadside.

The accident triggered chaos at the spot as workers fell over one another, leaving several people seriously injured. Soon after receiving information, police and local administration teams rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. With the help of local residents, the injured workers were pulled out from the overturned trolley and shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

According to the doctors, the condition of some of the labourers remains critical. Family members of the victims gathered at the hospital, creating an atmosphere of panic and concern.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the primary cause of the accident was the bee attack on the driver. The police have launched an inquiry into the matter, and a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the trolley's overturning is underway.

The administration has assured all possible assistance to the injured workers.