30-Year-Old Doctor Dies After Jumping From Fifth Floor Of MGM Boys Hostel In Indore; Police Investigating On

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old doctor died after jumping from the fifth floor of the Boys Hostel building in Indore on Monday.

The doctor was pursuing post-graduation at MGM Medical College. The incident created panic inside the hostel campus.

The deceased was identified as Dr. Aman Patel, a resident of Jabalpur. He was around 30 years old and was a third and final-year PG student in the Medicine Department at MGM Medical College. His post-graduation course was reportedly only a few months away from completion. He had completed his MBBS from Jabalpur.

According to initial information, his body was found near Block Number 5 of the MGM Boys Hostel at around 2 AM. Police suspect it could be a case of suicide, but officials said the exact reason behind the incident will only be confirmed after a detailed investigation.

After the incident, a sensation spread across the hostel premises. Sanyogitaganj Police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem examination. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

Police said the reason behind the alleged suicide is still unknown and all angles are being investigated.

Meanwhile, the medical community, fellow students, teachers and the college administration have expressed deep grief over the sudden death of Dr. Aman Patel, describing him as a bright, calm and dedicated student doctor.

The college administration also appealed to people not to spread rumours or unverified information and requested everyone to respect the privacy of the grieving family while the investigation is underway.