Police Crackdown On 439 Criminals In Overnight Check-And-Search Operation Across All Four Zones Of Indore

Police Crackdown On 439 Criminals In Overnight Check-And-Search Operation Across All Four Zones Of City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police carried out a massive overnight check-and-search operation across all four zones of the city from late Saturday until early Sunday morning and took action against 439 criminals and anti-social elements. Action was also taken against several drivers found under the influence of alcohol.

During the drive, police teams focused heavily on drunk driving. Action under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act was taken against 200 drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officials said such strict action would continue regularly to prevent drunk-driving-related accidents and ensure public safety on roads.

Apart from this, police executed more than 123 pending warrants in various criminal cases. These included 23 permanent warrants, 37 arrest warrants and 55 bailable warrants against suspects who had long avoided legal proceedings. Police also detained four persons for consuming illegal liquor and narcotic substances in public places.

As part of preventive action, police took action against habitual offenders under various sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).