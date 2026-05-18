Massive Blaze Erupts At Tent Warehouse In Indore; Thick Smoke, Panic Grip Khajrana Area-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out late at night at a tent house warehouse in Indore on Monday.

Worth lakhs good were destroyed as the fire started in a tent house, then spread to several nearby storage units, due to the flammable material kept inside.

A video of the incident has surfaced, which shows huge flames and heavy black smoke coming out of the warehouses. Several fire brigade vehicles reached the area and firefighters worked continuously to control the blaze.

Local residents and people from nearby areas gathered at the spot after seeing the fire and smoke.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Fire broke out in a warehouse in Khajrana area of Indore. Fire tenders are on the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway.



Fire Brigade Sub-Inspector Sushil Kumar Dubey says, "In the early morning hours between 4-5 AM, a fire broke out in the… pic.twitter.com/kfSEHblSDI — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

According to information, the incident took place near Karbala in Indore’s Khajrana police station area. The incident happened at around 3 AM and quickly spread to nearby warehouses, creating panic in the area.

The fire covered a large area within a short time, and thick smoke could be seen rising high into the sky.

According to initial information, the fire started in a tent house godown and then spread to several nearby storage units because of the highly flammable material kept inside.

Due to the intensity of the fire, there is a possibility of losses worth lakhs of rupees.

Police and fire department teams remained at the spot for several hours to stop the fire from spreading further. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The exact reason behind the fire is not known yet. Officials said the cause will be investigated after the situation is fully under control.