Food Safety Drive-In Indore: Two Mango Shake Units Shut Down, Turmeric Testing Continues

Indore News: Food Business Shut Down Inside Pharmacy | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two mango shake units were shut down on Sunday as the food safety administration intensified inspections of seasonal beverages and food items being sold in open markets and weekly bazaars as part of its summer food safety campaign. Authorities collected a total of 12 food samples for laboratory testing during the latest round of inspections.

Food safety officials inspected Gujarat Ras, located in Snehlataganj, where mango shakes were being prepared and sold. During the inspection, proprietor Rajendra Patel was found operating the establishment. Officials collected four samples, including mango shake, sugar and food color, for quality testing.

Authorities also found irregularities in the food registration documents, stating that the establishment’s address was not properly and clearly mentioned in the registration records. As a result, food production activities at the unit were suspended until further orders.

In a separate action, officials inspected Yogi Aamras Bhandar at 17 Subhash Marg, Chiman Bagh Square, where proprietor Chandrhas Patel was found operating the business. The inspection revealed that mango shakes were being sold without a valid food registration license for the relevant food category.

Officials collected two samples, including mango shake and food coloring material used in its preparation. The food business was ordered to shut down until valid registration is obtained.

Turmeric testing drive continues in weekly markets

Food safety teams also carried out turmeric quality checks in open and weekly markets across the city. Initial inspections were conducted at the Sanawadiya weekly market on May 17.

Similar inspection drives were carried out in the Malwa Mill area and surrounding market zones. Authorities said turmeric testing had already been conducted earlier in Mangliya Haat and the Musakhedi area.

Officials stated that no adulteration has been detected in the preliminary examinations so far. However, samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for detailed analysis.