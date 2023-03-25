Three years of first nationwide lockdown, Many people conquered darkness to see shiny days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three years have passed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first nationwide lockdown for 21 days to contain the Covid-19 pandemic on March 24, 2020.

The lockdown, which came into force on March 25, nevertheless was extended as it had claimed thousands of lives. Life came to a grinding halt and the pandemic had its impact on every sphere of life. As the first lockdown is completing three years on Saturday, Free Press talked to some people in the city, who lost their jobs during this period.

Yet,they did not lose hope. Some of them have found new opportunities in adversity. Their struggle has yielded results. They are here to tell a tale of their survival.

Excerpts :

‘Launched Bhopal City Update on Instagram’

I was a duty manager at a five-star hotel in Dubai. But during the lockdown I was in Bhopal and I couldn't go back as my visa expired. I worked in my family business for some time. Then I started Bhopal City Update on Instagram in 2020 to promote Bhopal and its culture. We also promote artists and artisans and got a huge response from people. I would say that it is a good growth. I have no regrets about quitting my job. It doesn’t make much difference. I also started an online store ‘Poshakam’ to promote traditional handlooms of MP.

‘Had to sell raw mangoes ’

Ten-day before the first lockdown, I got a job as a manager in a hotel. But I had to quit later as the hotel closed due to a lockdown. Then I joined an NGO and started distributing foods for needy people during Covid-19 pandemic. But that was social work, not a source of my income. Then I sold raw mangoes to earn money. After the lockdown was lifted, I got a job as a computer operator in a private job.

‘Started cloud kitchen’

I had a jewellery shop but it had to close in lockdown. My husband Salman lost his job during the lockdown. Then we both started a cloud kitchen ‘Dakhni Dastarkhan’ and supplied food to Covid patients in hospitals. We also delivered meals to patients who were in isolation at their home. We got a huge response.

‘Started doing business from home’

I am a textile designer. I was doing freelance in Mumbai and was planning to open an outlet. But I couldn't do so due to the lockdown. Everything was disturbed. Then I started a business from home as well as social media and got a very good response. Now, I have launched a lounge of designer clothes in Bhopal recently.

