Bhopal: Smart City building slab falls, 3 cars damaged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A slab of an under construction multi--storey building in the Smart City complex in front of TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan fell down in the city on Friday.

Many vehicles have been damaged due to this. However, no causality has been reported. The building is being constructed for government employees. Traders who run a series of motor repairing shops, have protested against this.

PRAVEENBAJPAI

Smart City CEO Gaurav Benal informed Free Press that it is not a slab. In fact, it was debris in net which fell down. SK Auto’s Sharafat said, “It is very dangerous as no safety measures are taken from company’s side. Net holes remain so big that construction material keeps on falling. Three cars were badly damaged. The slab fell first on an electric pole and then they hit cars. It could have been a major incident, as mechanics remain there working throughout the day.’

Arman Ali who runs denting –painting shop said, “Actually, the net which the construction company used, tore completely and debris fell down on cars. It could have been major incident as mechanics like us work here on road adjacent to the construction site. The company should take precautions for safety.’