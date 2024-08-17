Thousands Of Shiv Bhakts Conclude 11 Km-Long Kanwar Yatra At Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Kubereshwar Dham; Free Khichdi, Tea Distributed

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A wave of Lord Shiva devotees thronged Sehore to participate in Kanwar Yatra on Saturday. The 11-kilometre-long yatra started from the banks of the Sewan River and concluded at Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Kubereshwar Dham.

The grand Kanwar rally, which started at 9 in the morning, received a huge welcome at nearly 200 places. Tableaus of god Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Ram, and Lord Hanuman were taken out with more than two dozen DJs, bands, and Damru parties.

Over 500 Kanwar Yatra pilgrims reached lone from Amravati; Maharashtra reached on foot.

As tens of thousands of devotees gathered at Sehore, barely 40 km from the capital Bhopal, hotels and housing lodges went fully booked.

Sewa camps set for pilgrims

According to the information, during the ongoing Shrawan or Sawan month, thousands of Lord Shiva devotees are visiting Kubereshwar Dham on a daily basis. Shiv bhaktas across the nation embark on Kanwar yatra during this time to collect holy water from the Ganges. Similarly, thousands of devotees joined the 11-km Kanwar Yatra in Sehore, which started from the Sewan river bank, and reached the Kubereshwar Dham via Jagdish Temple, Kotwali Chauraha, Main Road, Indore Naka, and Soya Chaupal.

Read Also Timeless Temples Of Madhya Pradesh Part 2: A Dive Into Gods Of The Ancient Golden Era Of Stonework

Pandit Pradeep Mishra, who rose to fame for Shiv Mahapuran, appealed to the residents to arrange free drinking water and food for the Kanwars, who are covering long distances on feet. Similarly, Sewa camps have been set up at various places.

Halwa and Phalahari Khichdi to the devotees

Food and Prasad are being distributed free of charge to the Kanwars at many places in the city. Many religious and social organisations are distributing free of cost water, tea, and phalhari khichdi to the devotees.