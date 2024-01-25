This Madhya Pradesh City Supplies Tricolour Across North India; Know How Our National Flag Is Made

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The prestigious Madhya Bharat Khadi Sangh in Gwalior is the only place in North India where our national flag is crafted. Operated by the institution, nearly 90% of its workforce comprises women who participate in the manufacturing of the flag.

The National Flag produced here is not limited to Gwalior but travels to different corners of the country, prominent landmarks such as the Parliament, Red Fort, and embassies. Remarkably, this institution is the first in North India where women take charge of crafting the national flag, a symbol of unity and pride.

The Madhya Bharat Khadi Sangh, established in 1925, gained recognition as a commission in 1956, focusing on khadi production. In 2016, it received accreditation to manufacture the national flag, a testament to its dedication to this significant task. The facility produces flags of various sizes, adhering to stringent quality standards, involving a meticulous testing process.

Under the leadership of Minister Ramakant Sharma, the Sangh has become a key player in the khadi movement. The institution, which has sold approximately 23,000 national flags worth around 71 million INR, has successfully supplied flags to 16 states, including Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, and others.

The Director of the National Flag Manufacturing Unit, Neelu, emphasized the pride associated with crafting the national flag and highlighted the significance of women's involvement in the entire process—from cutting the fabric to testing the final product. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the creation of a symbol that waves across the nation.