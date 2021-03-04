Temperature rises in many districts of Madhya Pradesh

After a three to four days gap, the temperature again started soaring in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Weatherman attributed the rise in temperature to a western disturbance. Western disturbance changed the wind pattern from northerly south-westerly which increases the temperature.

Sagar recorded a rise of 3.4 degree Celsius at night temperature settled at 18.8 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded 14.7 degree Celsius after rise of 0.9 degree Celsius while Indore recorded 16.1 degree Celsius after rise of 1.3 degree Celsius.

Pachmarhi recorded 8.6 degree Celsius after rise of 0.2 degree Celsius while Gwalior recorded 12.5 degree Celsius after rise of 1.5 degree Celsius.

Dhar recorded 17.8 degree Celsius after rise of 2.5 degree Celsius. Narsingpur recorded 17.0 degree Celsius.

Satna recorded 14.8 degree Celsius after rise of 1.3 degree Celsius. Rajgarh recorded 15.3 degree Celsius while Shajapur recorded 15.1 degree Celsius.