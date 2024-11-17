Telecom Engineer Held Under Digital Arrest For 6 Hours, 2 Arrested

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team comprising the city crime branch and the Bajaria police on Saturday arrested two suspects who had allegedly kept a telecom engineer in Bajaria under digital arrest for six hours on Thursday. Search is on for the third accused in the case.

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the complainant Pramod Kumar (37) had received a call from an unknown number two days ago and the caller identified himself as a police official. He told him that his Aadhaar card had been linked to several mobile numbers, which were being used in committing serious crimes. The callers then made a video call to Kumar and told him to remain under their surveillance over the call for a long time.

During this, the callers were even able to ascertain who had been calling Kumar on his cell phone, and had been demanding Rs 3.5 lakh from him to let him go. Kumar’s boss who had called him numerous times and had not received a response from him, went to his house to find that he was under digital arrest. He immediately informed the crime branch team who rushed to the spot and rescued Kumar from digital arrest. The callers, seeing the crime branch team, disconnected the call.

Accused location traced to Kanpur dist

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra told Free Press that the location of the accused trio had been traced to a rural area in Kanpur district, UP. Almost 12 people residing in the area have been questioned by the police team. The third accused will be arrested soon, he added.