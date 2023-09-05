Teachers Should Impart Values To Serve Parents And Nation In Students : Governor Patel

FPJ web desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that teachers should impart the values of service to parents and the nation to their students. Patel said that world famous universities like Takshashila and Nalanda are our glorious heritage. People from the entire world came to India for education. He urged the teachers to focus on restoring the ancient glory of Indian education.

Patel was addressing the state-level teacher felicitation ceremony at Academy of administration, Bhopal. The ceremony took place under the auspices of the Directorate of Public Instruction and the School Education Department. Minister of State for School Education Inder Singh Parmar and Principal Secretary School Education Rashmi Arun Shami were present.

Governor Patel said that it is pivotal for teachers to unitedly work to mould a future generation that is ready to dedicate everything for nation building. The nature of education and teaching should inspire students to progress in life. Even the glare of success, should'nt keep them from serving their parents, society and nation. He said that it is the responsibility of teachers to maintain the dignity of the honour they have received. Whatever children learn from their teachers, they inculcate in their own life. Motivate and encourage them with your conduct and behaviour. Plant the seeds of morality, good conduct and values in them. Tell them that conduct and behaviour are the basis of success in life. Patel appreciated the musical presentation of Saraswati Vandana at the beginning of the programme.

During the ceremony Minister of State for School Education Inder Singh Parmar said that Guru creates a great citizen. Guru tradition is important in Indian culture. Teacher has the best place in our cultural beliefs. The teacher community should serve as a source of inspiration for students and society. Inspire others with your work and conduct.

Governor felicitates teachers

Governor Mangubhai Patel felicitated 14 teachers by presenting them shawl, shrifal, citation and Samman Nidhi cheque. 8 teachers of primary and middle schools and 6 teachers of high school and higher secondary schools were honoured. Three teachers from the state honoured with the National Teacher Award 2022 and the first three teachers selected in the educational seminar were also honoured. Commissioner School Education Anubha Srivastava proposed vote of thanks.

In the ceremony, Chairman Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan Bharat Bairagi, Chairman Madhya Pradesh Text Book Corporation Shailendra Barua, Chairman Yoga Commission Ved Prakash, Director State Education Centre Dhanraju S, Vice Chairman Board of Secondary Education Rama Mishra, senior officials of the Education Department and family members of felicitated teachers were present.

