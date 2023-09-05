Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Modi Will Perform The Bhoomi Pujan Of Rs 50 Thousand Crore Investment Works At The Petrochemical Complex In Bina On September 14

FPJ web desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Bhoomi Pujan of the investment works worth Rs 50 thousand crore in the petrochemical complex at BPCL, Bina in Sagar. An investment of Rs 50 thousand crore is going to be made near Bina Refinery for the production of petrochemicals. An investment of one and a half lakh crore will be made in the state, which will provide employment to three lakh people.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave this information after flagging off Vikas Raths which will provide information about the public welfare schemes of the state government. These Vikas Raths are based on the theme of “Vikas Kiya Hai-Vikas Karenge” to apprise the general public. The Vikas Raths were flagged off to visit the districts. These chariots will travel for 40 days in rural and urban areas. A total of 127 Vikas Raths will travel in the state.

Our government has brought the state in the category of developed states

On this occasion, Chief Minister Chouhan said that it is a matter of pleasure that our government has put the state in the forefront of the developed states of the country. There are many achievements of our government, it is our duty to tell the people of the state what works we have done for the development and welfare of the people of the state. Our Vikas Rath will put our achievements and report card in front of the public. Roads, irrigation system, growth of economy, education, health, electricity arrangements etc. progress has been made in every field. The development of villages and cities, production of crops and investment coming into the state have continuously increased. The achievements of the state government will be showcased through the Prachar Raths.

Three lakh people will get employment

Vikas Raths will screen films focused on the progress of the state

It is noteworthy that various video films and songs will be shown through the LEDs fitted in the Vikas Raths. In these videos, film focusing on the development of the district will be shown. The Madhya Pradesh song sung by Raghuveer Yadav, video films based on Madhya Pradesh then and now, central government schemes in Madhya Pradesh then and now, amazing Madhya Pradesh, public concerns, Vande-Madhya Pradesh, women empowerment, Ladli Bahna Sena, agriculture and irrigation, self-help groups and Seekho-Kamao Yojana will be screened. The video films will be screened and publicity-promotion will be done through Vikas Raths in Haat Bazars organised in districts, and various religious and public places, rural areas, in the wards of urban areas and at prominent places.

On this occasion, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, MP VD Sharma, Bhopal Mayor Smt. Malti Rai, MLA Shri Rameshwar Sharma, MLA Krishna Gaur, former Mayor Alok Sharma and public representatives were present.

Read Also MP: Kamal Nath Slams Amit Shah For Silence On Botad Hanuman Idol Vandalisation

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)