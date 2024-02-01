Supercop Turns Astrologer: IPS Rishi Kumar Shukla Navigates India's Destiny Through Astrology

Pic by LiveLaw

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla's exploration into astrology unveils profound insights into India's future. In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shukla intricately weaves together the threads of tradition, karma, and societal evolution to unravel the mysteries of astrology.

"Astrology is such a vast ocean that even after many lifetimes, its depths remain unfathomable," Shukla muses, reflecting on the enigmatic nature of this ancient science. He emphasises the dynamic nature of astrology, which evolves with time, geography, and individual destinies.

Shukla draws parallels between astrology and the Indian Knowledge System, highlighting the recent reforms in education policy as a testament to India's rich cultural heritage. "Our tradition teaches us that we reap what we sow, and karma is the ultimate arbiter of our fate," he remarks, underscoring the cyclical nature of cause and effect.

The former CBI Director sheds light on the pervasive influence of astrology in contemporary Indian society. "Today, parents endeavour to orchestrate the timing of their child's birth to align with auspicious astrological configurations," Shukla reveals, illustrating the widespread belief in astrology's power to shape destinies.

Astrology, Shukla contends, is both a science and an art. "While calculations form its scientific backbone, astrology's true essence lies in its ability to offer insights into human personality and life's trajectory," he explains, emphasising the interplay between cosmic energies and individual destinies.

Shukla shares anecdotes of astrologers who have wielded their craft responsibly, offering solace and guidance to those in need. "Astrologers bear a solemn responsibility to wield their knowledge ethically and compassionately," he asserts, calling for greater accountability within the astrological community.

In discussing the commercialisation of Ayurveda, Shukla highlights the parallels between ancient healing traditions and astrological practices. "Ayurveda, like astrology, holds immense potential to alleviate human suffering," he observes, lamenting the dilution of Ayurvedic principles in pursuit of profit.

Turning his gaze to the regulation of astrology, Shukla underscores the need for stringent guidelines to prevent the proliferation of unqualified practitioners. "Astrology should be practiced with integrity and accountability," he asserts, advocating for measures to safeguard against misleading predictions and exploitative practices.

"As a citizen, I would say that the current century holds immense promise for India's advancement in every sphere," Shukla reflects, his optimism tempered by a call for caution. He draws attention to the contrast in legal frameworks between India and the USA regarding astrological predictions. "In the USA, if a prediction leads to harm, legal repercussions ensue, whereas in India, such accountability mechanisms are yet to be established," he notes, hinting at the need for regulatory reforms in the future.

In Shukla's vision, astrology emerges not merely as a tool for prediction, but as a profound expression of India's enduring quest for knowledge and enlightenment. As the nation grapples with the challenges of the 21st century, the ancient wisdom of astrology continues to illuminate the path forward, offering solace, guidance, and hope in an ever-changing world.