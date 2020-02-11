Students should be educated in mother tongue: MP Governor Lalji Tandon

Bhopal: Governor Lalji Tandon attended the second convocation ceremony of Mansarovar Dental College (MDC) on Tuesday, where 37 girls and 20 boys graduated.
While addressing the fresh degree-holders, the governor said that knowledge should be utilised for the service. Honest and dedicated efforts always succeed, he added.
“Degree is only a halt which opens a pathway to the service of nation. Number of schools and colleges in our country has increased. Funds should be allotted for increasing the quality of education.” said the governor.
Tandon advocated on the efforts to educate society in their mother tongue. Minister of culture and health, Vijayalakshmi Sadho said God gives birth while doctors give life. “Girls have come way long to acquire education and I am happy to see them outnumber the boys.” She informed about the efforts of government to increase the medical facilities in the state. There were 13 government medical colleges earlier and five new colleges have been made, she said.
She also told the new doctors that it would be made compulsory for them to work in a village for a year.
Minister of sports Jitu Patwari also attended the ceremony and asked the fresh batch of doctors to vow to dedicate themselves in the service of the ailing.
Director Gaurav Tiwari read out the annual report of all the educational institutions run by the Mansarovar group.
