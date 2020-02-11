Students should be educated in mother tongue: MP Governor Lalji Tandon

Bhopal: Governor Lalji Tandon attended the second convocation ceremony of Mansarovar Dental College (MDC) on Tuesday, where 37 girls and 20 boys graduated.

While addressing the fresh degree-holders, the governor said that knowledge should be utilised for the service. Honest and dedicated efforts always succeed, he added.

“Degree is only a halt which opens a pathway to the service of nation. Number of schools and colleges in our country has increased. Funds should be allotted for increasing the quality of education.” said the governor.