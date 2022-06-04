State Election Commission to remove officials remain on same post for three years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Election Commission has announced the transfer of Superintendent of Police (SP), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) who remain on the same post for three years and are directly involved in the urban body elections.

According to reports, the list of officials has been ready. 12 ASP and 56 DSP will be transferred.

The State Election Commission has set the cutoff date of May 31, 2022 to transfer the officers who have remained on the same post for three years.

The 2010 batch IPS officer, Shivpuri SP Rajesh Singh and 2011 batch IPS officer Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh were posted on 1 June 2019. According to the guideline, they have one day left to complete their three years.

Sources said that the officers posted in the Revenue and Urban Development Department will be especially transferred. The initiative has been started and a letter has been sent to the department on behalf of the commission that Deputy Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner and CMO will be transferred.

The Revenue department includes Patwari and Revenue Inspector. On the other hand, GAD includes Tehsildar along with Additional Collector and Deputy Collector.