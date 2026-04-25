Speeding Bus Hits Bike In Chhatarpur, One Dead, Two Injured | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, where a speeding bus hit a bike carrying three youth, claiming one life.

According to information, the incident occurred on Friday evening, and the bus was travelling from Chhatarpur to Delhi with more than 50 passengers on board.

The accident happened near Bundelkhand petrol pump under Nowgong police station limits. The bus hit an Apache bike with great force, throwing the riders onto the road.

One youth, identified as Akash Ahirwar, around 18 years old, from Mausaniya, died on the spot, while two others were injured.

The three youths were reportedly on their way to attend a wedding. Akash was sitting at the back, while his friend was riding the bike. After the accident, the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The incident created panic in the area, and a large crowd gathered at the spot. Eyewitnesses said the bus was being driven at high speed and in a careless manner.

Read Also MP News: Youth Dies After Truck Runs Over Him Following Bike Collision In Chhatarpur

Victim’s family stages protest

After the incident, the victim’s family members and local residents reached the police station and staged a protest, blocking the road and demanding strict action against the driver. Police later pacified the crowd and cleared the jam.

The police have seized the bus and started an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being checked, and officials are also identifying accident-prone spots to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police officials said strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

Road accidents frequent in district

On Friday (April 25), 7 people were injured after a violent head-on collision between 2 speeding motorcycles in Chhatarpur.

Earlier, on April 22, a massive head-on collision occurred between 2 trucks, in which both truck drivers were seriously injured.