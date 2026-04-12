28-Year-Old Man Severely Injured As Car Hits Bike In Chhatarpur | Representational Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car collided head-on with a motorcycle rider, leaving him critically injured in Chhatarpur. The car driver fled the scene after the accident.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening near Para village under the jurisdiction of Matguwan police station in the district.

According to reports, the victim, Indrapal Singh (28), son of Uttam Singh Parmar, was riding his motorcycle from his home to his farm around 5:00 PM. While travelling on the Ishanagar road, a speeding car coming from the opposite direction rammed into his bike.

The impact threw him onto the road, leaving him unconscious and bleeding profusely.

Family members rushed to the spot after being informed and took him to the district hospital in an e-rickshaw. Doctors, noticing his critical condition, shifted him to the operation theatre and began treatment.

Doctors said he sustained severe injuries to his head and face and is currently admitted to the trauma ward in critical condition. A team of doctors is continuously monitoring him.

Meanwhile, police have launched a search for the absconding car driver. A case has been registered, and CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation.

Villagers have raised concerns over frequent accidents on the route due to speeding vehicles and have urged authorities to enforce stricter safety measures.