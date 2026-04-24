Speeding Motorcycles Collide Head-On In Chhatarpur; 7 Injured, Including 2 Children |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Seven people were injured after a violent head-on collision between two speeding motorcycles resulted in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The injured include two children, one woman and four men.

The horrific road accident occurred on Thursday night on the Chhatarpur-Mahoba road, near Patel Dhaba, within the Garhimalhara police station area of ​​Chhatarpur district.

According to reports, the impact was so severe that it left the riders of both bikes critically injured; several victims sustained fractures to their limbs, along with severe injuries to various other parts of their bodies.

The condition of three to four of the injured victims is reported to be critical.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, the police and emergency services immediately rushed to the scene. With the assistance of FRV and 1033 Camper vehicles, all the injured victims were promptly transported to the District Hospital in Chhatarpur.

Thanks to this timely assistance, the victims were able to receive medical treatment without delay

Police Constable Sitaram and Devendra, the driver of the '112' emergency response vehicle, played a pivotal role in transporting the injured to the hospital. Demonstrating great promptness and dedication, both individuals ensured the safe transport of the victims to the medical facility.

At the District Hospital, a team of doctors administered first aid to all the injured victims before admitting them to the Trauma Surgical Ward.

According to the doctors, the condition of some of the injured remains critical, and their treatment is currently underway.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accident was caused by excessive speed and negligence.

The police have registered a case regarding the incident and have initiated an investigation.

The accident once again highlights the need for road safety and caution. Residents have demanded that the administration increase the strictness on this route and ensure compliance with traffic rules.