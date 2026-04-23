STF Team Arrests Three Suspects Linked To Bishnoi Gang In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The nine-member special investigation team (SIT) of the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the main suspect, including two others in connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said here on Thursday.

At least six cases of extortion threats in the name of the Bishnoi gang’s key overseas operative Hari Chand Jat, alias Harry Boxer, have been reported to police by businessmen and wealthy individuals in Indore, Khargone, Ashoknagar districts and the state capital Bhopal in March.

The Bhopal victim, a resident of the Kolar police station area, was given threats and the suspects demanded ransom via WhatsApp calls. The suspects also sent videos of his house to prove their presence in the area.

The main suspect, Anand Mishra, who was planning to flee to Nepal to evade arrest, was apprehended on April 20 by the SIT.

Police came to know about the role of another suspect in this case, JP Dara, a resident of Bikaner district, Rajasthan, which was also found to be significant. Dara periodically provided the gang members with the necessary resources and financial assistance required for the execution of their criminal activities.

Mishra has also been arrested and taken into police remand, a step expected to yield crucial information regarding the gang's wider network and operations.

Earlier, the SIT arrested Nirmal Tiwari, a resident of Banda, Uttar Pradesh, who had prepared the videos and forwarded them to the victim. Tiwari told the police that Mishra is the kingpin of the racket.