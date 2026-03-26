MP News: Nine-Member SIT Formed To Probe Bishnoi Gang Threats | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To investigate six extortion cases linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana has formed a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday.

The first such extortion threat in the name of the Bishnoi gang was reported in the Mhow subdivision of Indore district around a month ago, when the son of a prominent private hospital owner received a call and a voice note demanding Rs 5 crore.

Subsequently, in five more locations, including Indore, Ashoknagar, Khargone and Bhopal, the gang allegedly issued threats to businessmen and demanded extortion money.

Following the developments, the DGP constituted the nine-member SIT led by DIG Rail Rahul Lodha. Other members include SP STF Bhopal Rajesh Singh Bhadoria, SP STF Indore Naveen Choudhary, SP ATS Vaibhav Shrivastava, AIG Radio Sudhir Kannojiya, DSP STF Suryakant Awasthi, DSP STF Diviya Rajawat, DSP STF Mahendra Singh Chouhan and DSP STF Yogita Satankar. The DGP has also instructed the ADG STF to include additional members in the SIT if required.

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The SIT will call for case diaries from the concerned districts and begin the investigation with immediate effect. The present investigating officers will also remain part of the SIT.