Bhopal News: STF In Action After Six Extortion Threats By Bishnoi Gang | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force is contacting the police of other states following the alleged threat given by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to a businessman in Bhopal. Till now, as many as six businessmen have received such threats across the state.

The first incident was reported in Mhow in which a doctor got a phone call. The caller demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to harm the family. Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that a case had been registered based on the complaint, and an investigation had been launched.

On Monday (March 16), shots were fired at the residence of a trader Dilip Rathore in Bhilgaon under Kasrawad police station in Khargone. The attackers later demanded Rs 10 crore.

Earlier on March 5, in Ashoknagar, the police arrested a gang member Manish Jangid.

On February 12, the family of Ankit Agarwal filed a police complaint that they had received a threat to pay Rs 10 crore to the Bishnoi gang.

Recently on Friday, a 42-year-old businessman of Kolar Road here, who is engaged in various business ventures, including jewellery trade and is also actively involved in social work, was threatened.

At around 10:30 PM, he got a WhatsApp call from an international mobile number. The caller identified himself as Harry Boxer from the Lawrence gang and told him to pay Rs 10 crore.

ADG, STF, D Sreenivas Verma told the Free Press that the STF was in contact with the police of Mumbai, Rajasthan and a few other places regarding the alleged threats. He also added that the police were taking all the six cases seriously and on priority, and dealing with them as original threats coming from the gang.

He added that there was a possibility that someone may be trying to take advantage of the gang to extort money.