Bhopal News: Reports Of Seven Probe Commissions Pending With The Government For Several Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The reports of seven probe commissions have been pending with the state government for several years.

Only one inquiry report was tabled in the Vidhan Sabha in the past few years. When the report of an inquiry commission reaches the government, officials send it to the departments concerned.

The report is then placed before the House so that it enters the public domain. However, the government has not submitted several probe reports in the Vidhan Sabha, keeping them away from public view.

In 2010, the government set up a commission to probe the leakage of poisonous gas from the Union Carbide factory. Justice SL Kochar headed the commission that submitted a report in 2015, which was pending with the government.

A commission headed by retired judge Justice CP Kulshreshth was set up in 2012 to probe a shooting in Bhind district. The commission submitted its report in 2017, and it was sent to the Home Department in 2018.

A commission headed by retired judge Justice NK Jain was set up in 2008 to deal with a social security pension case. It submitted its report in 2012, which is still pending with the Social Justice Department.

To investigate deaths in a police encounter in Gwalior, a commission formed in 2015 submitted its report in 2017. The Home Department is still working on it.

A commission headed by Justice Aryendra Kumar Saxena was set up in 2015 to probe the Petlawad explosion case. It submitted its report within three months of its formation, but the Home Department is still working on it.

Similarly, the government formed a commission headed by retired judge Justice JK Jain to probe the firing on farmers. The report, sent to the Home Department in 2018, is still pending.

A commission headed by retired judge Justice VPS Chouhan was set up to probe the Lateri firing incident in 2022. The report, submitted in 2015, is pending with the Forest Department.