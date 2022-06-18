Singrauli: Principal Secretary (forests) Barnwal visits NCL’s Nigahi mine

Ashok Kumar Barnwal, Principal Secretary (forests) along with Arniddh Sinha, Company director Nigahi Coal Mines of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) (technical/personnel) and other officials of NCL visit Nigahi Coal Mines. |

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Ashok Kumar Barnwal, Principal Secretary (forests) along with Arniddh Sinha, Company director (technical/personnel) and other officials of NCL on Thursday visited Nigahi Coal Mines of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL).

During his visit to NCL, Barnwal was informed about the process of coal mining (extracting coal from the ground) and coal production works. He also visited the biggest machine Krishna Dragline in NCL and watched the operations of dragline.

He visited the site where surface miners are deployed in NCL coalfields and inspected the coal production process from view point, being made in an eco-friendly way without drilling and blasting explosives with precision. Barnwal also gave a message of environment conservation and to carry out plantation drives.

Barnwal visited Singrauli on Wednesday. He appreciated the efforts made by NCL for uninterrupted coal supply to the power plants of the country.

