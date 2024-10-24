Simhastha 2028: 2K Hectares To Be Given For Permanent Ashrams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A provision is being made for 2,000 hectares for setting up permanent Ashrams for saints in Ujjain to carry out Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s dream project. Nearly 3,360 hectares have been reserved for Simhastha.

A provision for 2,000 hectares for setting up Ashrams is being made from 3,360 hectares. There will be a ban on residential and commercial use of land at the Mela site, but the government may allow some activities there. At the Mela site, there will be educational activities, construction of Ashrams, Dharmashalas, hospitals, and buildings for religious purposes.

Publication of its amendments was done on October 14, and 30 days have been given for suggestions and objections. Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) has been asked to develop the area. UDA will spend nearly Rs 1,000 crore to develop road, sewer lines, drainage system, water and electricity supply. UDA, which will be allotted 400 hectares for the development work, may sell half the land.

The Authority will earn Rs 600 crore by selling the land, and the state government will provide Rs 400 crore. HPC Design, Planning and Management Private Limited, Ahmadabad, has been made consultant of the scheme at the Mela site in Ujjain. The company has been the consultant of Central Vista Project in Delhi, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Statue of Unity, and Sabarmati River Front.

Ashram project to be completed in two years

The project will be carried out in two years, and permanent Ashrams will be seen during Simhastha-2028. The state government is preparing a plan to complete the work in two years. Drone and desktop survey has begun for the work. Ujjain Development Authority has been asked to prepare a blueprint for the project.