Sikho Kamao Yojana: Over 5 Lakh Youths Registered | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The flagship scheme of Sikho Kamao Scheme has received overwhelming response from the youths interested in undergoing training in different companies.

The companies are also showing interest in offering training to youths. This can be gauged from the fact that since the launch of the scheme, more than five lakh youths have registered themselves on portal of the scheme.

Additional Director, Directorate of Skill Development, GN Agrawal, said Sikho Kamao Yojana received overwhelming response. This scheme will increase employability of beneficiaries, he added.

By 6.34 pm on Tuesday, 12, 430 establishments including 650 companies from 24 states and union territories had registered under the scheme. The number of total registered candidates was 5,23, 788 and number of total published vacancies was 50,791.

Seeing the overwhelming response from youths, the officials are encouraging companies to increase the number of vacancies if possible. According to officials associated with the scheme, companies will not be able to make their new, young employees as beneficiaries under Sikho Kamao Yojana.

“On first day of launch of Yojana’s portal, 60,000 students registered under the scheme. Within 20 days of launch, 510064 youths registered on the portal,” said an officer of Mukyamantri Sikho Kamao Yojana. More than 750 courses under four categories are being offered for the training, which will turn youths into a skilled force.

As for other states, maximum companies from Haryana have registered under the scheme to impart training to youths from Madhya Pradesh. By offering 751 vacancies, Maharashtra is on the second number. State government is offering 75 % honorarium to trainees and rest 25 % has to be borne by company concerned. The training under scheme will begin on August 1.

