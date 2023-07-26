 Bhopal: No Flying Zone In View Of Shah’s Visit
Bhopal: No Flying Zone In View Of Shah’s Visit

If anyone is found violating norms, they will be charged under Section 188 of IPC.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 01:33 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Photo Credit: PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-kilometre area around state BJP office, Taj Hotel and Bhadbada Square will remain no flying zones on July 26-27 in view of home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city. In this area, no one will be able to fly hot balloons, drones, conduct paragliding and fly other objects for two days.

If anyone is found violating norms, they will be charged under Section 188 of IPC. The commercial flights have been exempted from the order. The home minister will be in the city to attend BJP meetings

