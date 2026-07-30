 Shravan 2026: Mahakal’s Royal Processions To Begin From August 3 In Ujjain; Mahakaleshwar Temple Prepares For 4 Lakh Daily Devotees | VIDEO
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Shravan 2026: Mahakal’s Royal Processions To Begin From August 3 In Ujjain; Mahakaleshwar Temple Prepares For 4 Lakh Daily Devotees | VIDEO

Ujjain’s Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple has begun preparations for the Shravan–Bhadon period, expecting around 4 lakh devotees daily. Lord Mahakal’s royal processions will be held on 6 Mondays, beginning August 3. The temple will open earlier during the festival period, with special arrangements including LED chariots, medical facilities, separate entry routes, and enhanced darshan facilities.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 30, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Shravan 2026: Mahakal’s Royal Processions To Begin From August 3 In Ujjain; Mahakaleshwar Temple Prepares For 4 Lakh Daily Devotees | VIDEO
Shravan 2026: Mahakal’s Royal Processions To Begin From August 3, Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Prepares For 4 Lakh Daily Devotees | VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The holy month of Shravan, considered the most sacred period for the worship of Lord Shiva, commenced on Thursday and will conclude on August 28 with the full moon (Purnima).

At Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, nearly 400,000 devotees are expected to visit every day.

During the four Mondays of Shravan and the two Mondays of Bhadon, Lord Mahakal will embark on his traditional royal processions through the city to bless devotees.

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This year, Shravan Purnima will begin at 9:08 am on August 27 and continue until 9:48 am on August 28. The first royal procession of Lord Mahakal will be taken out on August 3, while the final procession is scheduled for September 7.

The procession will leave the temple premises at 4 pm, cover nearly 1.5 kilometres, and reach Ram Ghat at around 5 pm.

After the ceremonial Jalabhishek, worship, and aarti with the sacred waters of the Kshipra river, the deity will return to the temple, reaching the shrine at approximately 7 pm.

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According to Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) administrator Pratham Kaushik, devotees will once again be offered moving aarti darshan from the first three rows of the Kartik Mandapam during all temple aartis.

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Tribal cultural troupes will perform in every royal procession. Each procession will feature five LED chariots, while 15 medical assistance points and 24×7 ambulance services will remain operational to ensure prompt healthcare support.

From July 30 to September 7, the temple doors will open daily at 3 am, while on every Monday, they will open at 2:30 am. The Bhasma Aarti will be held from 3 am to 5 am on regular days and from 2:30 am to 4:30 am on Mondays.

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Normal temple timings will resume from September 8. Separate entry routes have been arranged for general devotees. Worshippers will be able to offer holy water to Lord Mahakal through designated water vessels installed in the Sabha Mandap and Kartikeya Mandapam.

During the Shravan–Bhadon period, devotees can access the temple through Nandi Gate near the Triveni Museum, Shri Mahakal Mahalok, Mansarovar Bhavan, Facility Centre-1, the Temple Tunnel, Kartik Mandapam, and Ganesh Mandapam.

Devotees entering through the Neelkanth Gate will proceed via Mansarovar Bhavan, Facility Centre-1, the Temple Tunnel, Kartik Mandapam, and Ganesh Mandapam before exiting through the Nirmalya Gate or the Emergency Exit after completing their darshan.

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