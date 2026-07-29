Shravan 2026: Protein-Rich Vegetarian Foods To Include In Your Sawan Diet

By: Aanchal C | July 29, 2026
North Indians will observe Shravan from July 30, 2026, to August 28, 2026. The dates of Shravan vary across India
While avoiding meat, it's still important to get enough protein to support energy, muscle health and overall well-being. Check out foods to include in your diet:
Paneer (Cottage Cheese): Paneer is one of the best vegetarian sources of protein, and it is also packed with calcium. Enjoy it in curries, grilled preparations, salads or as a healthy snack
Moong Dal: Light on the stomach yet rich in plant-based protein, moong dal is an excellent addition to your Shravan meals. It can be used to prepare khichdi, soups, dal or even protein-rich chillas for a wholesome meal
Greek Yoghurt (Hung Curd): Greek yoghurt contains more protein than regular curd and is also rich in probiotics that support digestion and gut health. It makes a refreshing breakfast, snack or side dish
Makhana (Fox Nuts): Makhana is a nutritious, light snack that's especially popular during fasting. Roast it with a little ghee and mild spices for a healthy, crunchy treat
Mixed Nuts & Seeds: A mix of almonds, peanuts, pumpkin seeds and chia seeds offers a healthy dose of protein, good fats and important nutrients. You can enjoy them as a snack or sprinkle them over yogurt, smoothies or salads
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