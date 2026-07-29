Shravan 2026: Why Is Green Colour Associated With Sawan? Significance Explained

Why Is Green Colour Associated With Sawan? |

Shravan, also known as Sawan, is one of the most auspicious Hindu observances dedicated to Lord Shiva. This auspicious month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. In 2026, the month of Sawan will begin on July 30, and it holds deep historical and religious importance in Hinduism. Sawan Somwar, observed on Mondays during the holy month of Shravan, is a deeply spiritual time for devotees of Lord Shiva.

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For unmarried women, this period holds special significance, as many observe fasts and perform rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for an ideal life partner. Interestingly, wearing the green colour on Sawan Somwar is also considered auspicious and symbolic. But do you know why? Keep reading to know more.

What is Sawan Somwar Vrat?

Sawan Somwar Vrat is a ritual fast that is observed by devotees of Lord Shiva on every Monday during the Shravan month. Mondays are already considered sacred for worshipping Shiva, and their spiritual importance increases during this holy period. During this auspicious period, devotees observe a partial or complete fast, visit Shiva temples, perform Abhishekam (ritual bathing of the Shiva Linga) with milk, honey, Dhatura, Belpatra, and water, and chant Lord Shiva mantras.

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Significance of the green colour

Shravan arrives with the rainy season, making the earth lush, bright, and full of fresh plants. Wearing the green colour during the Shravan month is considered auspicious because this colour is believed to bring good luck not just in married life but also in professional life. Shravan is the monsoon season, and green is the colour of lush vegetation and new growth. It symbolises nature.

The colour green is also believed to protect devotees from diseases and improve their health. The month also honours Goddess Parvati, who is believed to represent nature. It is also believed that Parvati performed penance in green surroundings to win Lord Shiva.