Shravan Kanwar Yatra: Heavy Vehicles Restricted On Indore-Khandwa Road From July 30 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Tuesday announced traffic restrictions on heavy vehicles on the Indore-Khandwa Road during Shravan to ensure the safety of Kanwar pilgrims.

Every year, thousands of devotees travel between Indore and Omkareshwar via the Simrol route, resulting in heavy traffic and an increased risk of accidents.

According to an order issued by Collector and District Magistrate Shivam Verma, the movement of trucks and other heavy goods vehicles on the Indore-Khandwa route will remain prohibited daily from 6 am to 11 pm from July 30 to Aug 28.

Heavy vehicles travelling between Indore and Khandwa will be diverted via Tejaji Nagar, Rau Circle, AB Road, Manpur, Balkawada and Deshgaon during the restricted hours.

The restrictions will not apply to milk tankers, ambulances and other health service vehicles, police and fire brigade vehicles, water tankers, army vehicles, electricity department vehicles, LPG and petroleum tankers, vehicles carrying vegetables to agricultural markets, and passenger buses.

The administration clarified that the restrictions apply only to heavy goods vehicles. Cars, jeeps, two-wheelers and other light vehicles will continue to ply on the route as usual during the Shravan period.

KANWARIYA CONNECT

75 km: Approximate distance from Indore to Omkareshwar.

30 days: Heavy vehicle curbs in force (July 30-Aug 28).

6 am-11 pm: Daily restriction on trucks and other heavy goods vehicles.

* Thousands: Kanwariyas travel from Indore to Omkareshwar every Shravan.

Simrol route: The busiest pilgrimage corridor connecting Indore and Omkareshwar.

Exemptions: Ambulances, milk tankers, LPG tankers, fire brigade, police vehicles, buses and other essential services.

Alternative route: Heavy vehicles diverted via Rau-Manpur-Balkawada-Deshgaon.

WHY INDORE MATTERS

Indore is the largest urban gateway to the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga.

Thousands of Kanwariyas begin or pass through the city every day during Shravan.

The Indore-Omkareshwar route witnesses one of the heaviest seasonal pilgrim movements in Madhya Pradesh.

Police, civic agencies and volunteers jointly manage traffic, security, drinking water and emergency medical services.

Annual traffic diversions are imposed to ensure a safer pilgrimage.