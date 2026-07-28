Man Drives Through RRCAT Security Barrier In Indore, Held By Police | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly drove through the electronic boom barrier at the entrance of Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) in the Rajendra Nagar area, damaging government property before entering the campus, police said on Monday. He has been taken into custody.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that the accused, identified as Sarim, is undergoing treatment for a mental health condition.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Yashwant Badole said the case was registered on the complaint of RRCAT resident Vasant Kumar Kumre.

Sarim, a resident of Green Park Colony, has been booked for damaging government property and rash and negligent driving.

Police said vehicle checks were underway near CAT Square late on Saturday when Sarim allegedly tried to evade the checkpoint by driving towards the RRCAT campus.

He is accused of crashing through the electronic boom barrier at the main gate before entering the premises.

RRCAT security personnel chased the vehicle, and the driver stopped a short distance away. Police then took him into custody.

During questioning, Sarim was reportedly unable to respond coherently. After contacting his family through his mobile phone, police were informed that he has been undergoing treatment for a mental health condition and is not permitted to work because of his health.

Further investigation is underway.