30-Year-Old Indore Man Swept Away In Narmada At Maheshwar; Helpless Family Watches Him Struggle In High Currents| VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man from Indore was swept away by the strong current of the Narmada River.

The incident took place at Sahastradhara Ghat in Maheshwar while his family watched helplessly.

A video of the incident has also surfaced. Rescue teams have been searching for him since Sunday evening, but he remains missing.

In the video, the man can be seen struggling to stay afloat and trying to swim against the strong current. Despite his efforts, the powerful flow of the Narmada River sweeps him away within seconds.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to inforation, the incident took place around 5 pm on Sunday. Police, Home Guard personnel, and local divers carried out a search operation until late evening but could not trace him due to darkness.

The search resumed at 6 am on Monday, with police and the SDRF using boats to search the river.

The missing man has been identified as Arpit Hada, a resident of Nipania, Indore. He had travelled to Maheshwar with five family members to visit local tourist spots. After visiting Maheshwar, the family reached Sahastradhara in Jalkoti between 4 pm and 5 pm.

According to police, Arpit was taking a bath in the river when he slipped and was pulled into deep water by the strong current. His wife and brother shouted for help, while boatmen, villagers, and tourists rushed to the spot. However, the fast-flowing water, deep river made it too dangerous for anyone to enter the river. Within seconds, Arpit disappeared in the current.

Arpit's father, Amar Singh Hada, said his son had left Indore on Sunday afternoon with his family and a friend's family. Before leaving, Arpit had told them he would return soon but did not mention that he was going to Maheshwar.

The family said Arpit runs his own business named Jaivik Poshan All India. He has been married for nearly five years to Pooja, and the couple has a three-year-old son.

Sunday saw three tragic drowning incidents across Indore and Maheshwar. A 17-year-old died while bathing at Lodhiya Kund, a 15-year-old boy drowned in Choral Dam, while 30-year-old Arpit Hada was swept away by the Narmada River's strong current at Maheshwar.

Police have appealed to tourists and devotees to stay away from deep water and areas with strong currents. The station in-charge said the Jalkoti-Sahastradhara stretch is highly risky due to its fast current, deep water, and rocky surface.

The SDM said a proposal will be sent to senior officials to deploy permanent divers and additional police personnel in the area.