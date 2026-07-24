Gujarat-Baroda Route Blocked As Heavy Rain Washes Away Bridge In MP's Alirajpur | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall washed away a part of a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, disrupting the road link between Gujarat and Baroda.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. It shows a large section of the bridge already washed away, while another part of the bridge suddenly collapses into the river within seconds in VIDEO.

A man can be seen walking across the bridge just moments before the remaining section washes away. He quickly moves to safety as the bridge collapses in front of him.

Watch the video below :

The incident has affected traffic on the busy route, forcing commuters to use longer alternative roads.

According to information, the bridge was damaged after continuous rain increased the flow of water in the river. As a result, a section of the bridge gave way, making it unsafe for vehicles.

Authorities immediately stopped traffic on the route to avoid any accidents.

MP, Gujarat Connection

The damaged bridge is an important road connection between parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. With the route closed, people travelling between Alirajpur, Gujarat and Baroda are facing delays and have been asked to use alternative roads until the bridge is repaired.

Madhya Pradesh - Part of bridge washed away in Alirajpur; Gujarat-Baroda route disrupted. pic.twitter.com/6xfLfUiPVs — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 24, 2026

Officials said the bridge will remain closed until it is declared safe. Repair work is expected to begin after the water level comes down and engineers complete an inspection of the damaged section.

Heavy monsoon rain has affected several parts of western India in recent days, damaging roads and bridges and disrupting transport in many areas. Authorities have urged people to avoid travelling through flooded routes and follow traffic advisories.