 Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train To Depart From MP's Rani Kamlapati For Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi & Ramlala Darshan Yatra
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Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train To Depart From MP's Rani Kamlapati For Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi & Ramlala Darshan Yatra

IRCTC will operate a Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from September 15, 2026, offering a 10-night, 11-day pilgrimage to Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi, and Ayodhya. The train will stop at major stations across Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur. Bookings can be made through the IRCTC Tourism website or authorised agents, with assistance available at IRCTC offices.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train To Depart From MP's Rani Kamlapati For Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi & Ramlala Darshan Yatra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is operating a Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to enable pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh to visit major religious sites across the country.

The special tourist train will depart on September 15, 2026, for a pilgrimage covering Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi, and Ayodhya (Ramlala Darshan).

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will run via major railway stations in Madhya Pradesh, including Indore, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal), Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, and Anuppur, allowing passengers to board the train from these stations.

During the 10-night, 11-day tour, passengers will visit major pilgrimage sites and tourist attractions in Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi, and Ayodhya, where they will have Ramlala Darshan.

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Interested travellers can book the tour online through the IRCTC Tourism website (www.irctctourism.com). Bookings can also be made through authorised IRCTC agents.

For more information about the tour and bookings, travellers can contact IRCTC offices at the Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Indore railway stations.

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Read more details below :

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