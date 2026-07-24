Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train To Depart From MP's Rani Kamlapati For Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi & Ramlala Darshan Yatra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is operating a Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to enable pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh to visit major religious sites across the country.

The special tourist train will depart on September 15, 2026, for a pilgrimage covering Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi, and Ayodhya (Ramlala Darshan).

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will run via major railway stations in Madhya Pradesh, including Indore, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal), Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, and Anuppur, allowing passengers to board the train from these stations.

During the 10-night, 11-day tour, passengers will visit major pilgrimage sites and tourist attractions in Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi, and Ayodhya, where they will have Ramlala Darshan.

Interested travellers can book the tour online through the IRCTC Tourism website (www.irctctourism.com). Bookings can also be made through authorised IRCTC agents.

For more information about the tour and bookings, travellers can contact IRCTC offices at the Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Indore railway stations.

Jabalpur's Guramkhedi Train Halts Suspended

Work is underway at Guramkhedi railway station in the Jabalpur Division of West Central Railway to improve passenger safety, increase operational capacity, and modernise rail infrastructure. Due to the work, traffic and power blocks will be in place, and the scheduled halts of eight passenger trains at Guramkhedi station have been temporarily suspended from July 24 to July 30, 2026.

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