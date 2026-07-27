Madhya Pradesh July 27, 2026, Weather Update: Strong Monsoon System Turns Active In State, Heavy Rain Alert Issued For Shahdol, Dindori, Mandla & More

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong monsoon system has become active over Madhya Pradesh, bringing another spell of heavy rainfall across the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat for Monday.

Apart from these six districts, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain and over 40 other districts are likely to receive light to moderate rain, with some places expected to witness heavy showers.

Weather Forecast

According to IMD Bhopal, a monsoon trough, a low-pressure area, and a depression are currently active over the region. Weather scientist Arun Sharma said a western disturbance is also expected to become active in the coming days, which could lead to heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 27 and July 30.

Despite the recent rain, the state's rainfall remains uneven. Forty-one districts are still recording below-normal rainfall, including Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Sagar, Panna, Anuppur, Balaghat, Dindori, Shahdol, Umaria, Gwalior, Raisen, Ratlam, Ujjain, Khandwa, and Khargone.

Meanwhile, 14 districts have received above-normal rainfall. These include Bhopal, Indore, Sehore, Rajgarh, Dewas, Harda, Neemuch, Burhanpur, Agar Malwa, Bhind, Mandsaur, Damoh, Seoni, and Niwari.

The weather department said rainfall was low in June. Although heavy showers in early July improved the figures, the lack of widespread rain over the past several days pushed the overall rainfall below normal again. Madhya Pradesh's average seasonal rainfall is 37.3 inches, with July usually contributing around 40% of the total monsoon rainfall.