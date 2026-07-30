Shravan 2026: Why Dhatura Is Offered To Lord Shiva? Know Its Spiritual Significance In Sawan

Shravan 2026 |

Shravan, also known as Sawan, is a holy month in the Hindu calendar. This auspicious month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The month of Sawan falls between July and August and holds deep historical and religious importance in Hinduism. The month of Sawan (also known as Shravan) is considered one of the most auspicious periods, especially for the devotees of Lord Shiva. One of the important days during this holy month is Monday, called Sawan Somwar.

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During this month, temples witness large gatherings of worshippers who offer water, milk, bel leaves, flowers, and Dhatura (thorn apple) to seek the blessings of Mahadev. Among these offerings, Dhatura holds a unique spiritual and mythological significance.

Shravan 2026 dates

The holy month of Shravan has begun in parts of North India on Thursday, July 30, 2026. It will run until August 28, 2026. Meanwhile, in southern parts of India, the holy month will begin from August 13 and it will run until September 11, 2026. Devotees of Lord Shiva gather in temples and offer milk, Dhatura, Belvapatra and seek blessings of the deity.

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Why Dhatura is offered?

Datura is a highly poisonous psychoactive plant with white-to-purple trumpet-shaped flowers, used in Lord Shiva worship. Offering the flower and the fruit represents surrendering the negative energies to the deity. It is believed that when devotees surrender their negative energies, Lord Shiva neutralises them.

Another reason for offering Dhatura is that it is considered one of the wild plants dear to Lord Shiva, who is often depicted as an ascetic living in forests and the Himalayas. Unlike lavish offerings, Shiva is believed to be pleased by simple, natural items such as bel leaves, bael fruit, ak flowers, and Dhatura.

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Dhatura ritual significance

Devotees usually place the fruit or flowers of the Dhatura plant on the Shiva Linga while chanting sacred mantras. It is believed that offering Dhatura with sincerity helps remove negative energies, brings peace of mind, and fulfils heartfelt wishes. However, the plant is naturally toxic and should never be consumed or used for medicinal purposes without expert medical guidance.

During Shravan 2026, devotees observe Monday fasts (Shravan Somvar Vrat), and performing Rudrabhishek often includes Dhatura among their offerings.