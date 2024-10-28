Shocker! Madhya Pradesh Man Kills 2 & 5 Years Old Daughters, Hangs Self After Discovering Wife's Extra-Marital Affair With Neighbour In Mayka

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man murdered his two daughters and killed himself after he found out about his wife's extramarital affair in Madhya Pradesh's Harda on Monday. He attacked the girls—aged only two and five years—with a hammer and then hanged himself to a tree.

A suicide note was found on the spot, where he mentioned his wife's love affair with a man 20 years older than her.

According to information, Pradeep, aged 35, took his two daughters, Siya (2) and Sahastra (5), to a forest, where he hit them with a hammer. Siya was found dead at the scene, while Sahastra was rushed to a hospital in Bhopal, where she succumbed to her injuries two days later. Following the deaths of his daughters, Pradeep was found hanging from a tree in the same forest the next morning.

According to police, Pradeep’s suicide note accused his wife, Aarti, and her lover, Sunil Nagle, of being the reason behind his tragic actions.

The suicide note, found beside his body, revealed that he had been deeply affected by Aarti's relationship with Sunil Nagle, a resident of Sharma Colony, Harda. The note accused Aarti and Sunil of causing intense mental distress. It also alleged that Sunil claimed to be Siya’s father, which led to constant conflicts within their household.

Aarti visits Harda on Karva Chauth to meet suspected lover

Family members revealed that Pradeep learned of the affair when villagers spotted Aarti and Sunil meeting alone. He confronted Aarti, urging her to distance herself from Sunil, and even informed her parents about the affair. Aarti agreed, but the two continued to meet whenever possible, leaving Pradeep in deep distress.

Pradeep’s family noted that on the day of Karva Chauth, while wives traditionally fast for their husbands’ longevity, Aarti was instead eager to meet her lover Sunil. She insisted on visiting her parents in Harda on Karva Chauth, prompting him to take Aarti and their two daughters to her parental home. Pradeep stayed there with his family for the following day as well.

Aarti lived with her parents in a rented house near the home of accused Sunil Nagle in Harda. At that time, they would talk occasionally, but their interactions were limited. Later, Aarti’s family arranged her marriage with Pradeep. Though, the couple would often engage in arguments and Aarti spent most of her time at her parents'.

Having known each other previously, Aarti and Sunil reconnected, and over time, their friendship deepened further.

The family suspects Pradeep may have seen Aarti and Sunil together in Harda, which further intensified his emotional turmoil. The next morning, the family returned to their village. Later that day, Pradeep told his parents he was leaving to see a doctor and took his daughters along after they insisted on joining him.

Upon discovering Pradeep’s suicide note, the Handia police quickly initiated action against Aarti (26) and Sunil (45), booking them as suspects. Police have since arrested both, as well as filed a murder case against Pradeep for the deaths of his two daughters.