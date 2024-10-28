Madhya Pradesh Shocker! 46-Year-Old Man Poses As Distant Relative To Cheat Farmers; ₹2 Lakh Seized

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people by pretending to be their relative in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Monday. He would trick farmers and take money on pretext of helping them buy fertilisers and would flee.

Ashok Bhadauria, the 46-year-old resident of Morena, who has been deceiving people by pretending to be a close relative and then scamming them under the guise of helping with various tasks.

Posing as a "family member" like an uncle or in-law, he tricked victims into trusting him, making it easy to carry out scams. Ashok has targeted many, particularly farmers, using a unique method that made his victims believe he was someone familiar.

According to information, the Jaura police seized Rs 40,000 in cash, several Aadhar cards, and a scooter from him.

And according to the reports, Ashok would approach farmers under the pretense of helping them buy fertilisers, which are in high demand. He introduced himself as a relative, making up stories to gain trust. For example, he’d claim to be a relative on the wife’s side and ask, "Don’t you remember me from your in-laws’ village?" Eventually, he would convince the farmers to give him their cash to buy fertilisers, only to flee with their money.

In another scam, he targeted families who lost loved ones to snakebites, promising them government compensation and taking a cut from the payouts. The Jaura police revealed that Ashok fooled six people in the last two weeks, taking nearly Rs 2 lakh.

Jaura Police Station Officer Udaybhan Singh Yadav stated, "We have arrested the man, who was targeting people by posing as their relative, using his tricks to fool several into giving him money."

Ashok's arrest has brought relief to many, but police are investigating further to uncover the full extent of his scams.