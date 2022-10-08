Sheopur: Passenger bus overturns while crossing crossing overflowing drain

Sheopur (MadhyaPradesh): A passenger bus overturned while crossing an overflowing drain near Upancha village under Vijaypur police station limits, ​​Sheopur district on Saturday.

According to reports, around 50 passengers were boarded in the bus. Soon after the incident, the passengers were rescued by breaking the window glass of the bus. A few passengers, however, were feared drowned.

Notably, the torrential rain in Gwalior Chambal region for the last 24 hours has created a flood-like situation in Sheopur district. In the meantime, the bus was passing the drain, the driver lost the control and the bus got overturned. As soon as the incident occurred, the local people rushed to the spot and rescued the boarded passengers from the bus.

On getting the information about the incident, the police and local administration rushed to the spot. Vijaypur SDM Neeraj Sharma said that the police team were trying to collect the information about the passengers. The rescued passengers were being questioned about their fellow passengers. According to the information received so far, a woman passenger was feared drowned, Sharma added.