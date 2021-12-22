Sheopur: Farmers struggle to get fertiliser amid cold waves

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers are forced to stand in long queues to get fertilisers amid cold waves in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

There was no sale of urea and DAP fertilisers at the fertiliser center of Sheopur district headquarters for the last 4 days. As soon as the farmers got the information about the sale of fertilisers on Wednesday morning, hundreds of farmers rushed to the center.

The farmers have been standing in the queue since 3 am to get the fertilisers. A video of the farmers has also gone viral on social media. Large number of elederly persons and women farmers were spotted in the video sheriving in the cold.

The farmers were pushing back and forth in the queue to get fertilisers were seen in the viral video. A female farmer said that she was waiting for her turn for 8 hours. She left her children at home and lined up here to get fertilizers. But the administration did not provide fertilisers to them, she added.

