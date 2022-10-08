Seoni: Bodies of woman and children found in Well

Representative Image |

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of a woman and two children were found in a well in Harduli village under Dhanora police station limits, Seoni district on Saturday.

On getting the information about the incident, the locals informed the police. Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot, took out the bodies from the well and sent it for the post mortem.

The police established a case into the matter and started the investigation. The police were trying to gather information about the incident from the kin and from the neighbours.

The police were also investigating the other side of the case whether it a murder or suicide case. The actual reason, however, would be known after the post mortem report.