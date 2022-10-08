Sehore: Dalit farmer deprived of compensation, asks collector to intervene

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Lands of several farmers were acquired to make Parvati dam project a success in Sehore district. However, many farmers have not received compensation for it, alleged dalit farmer Parshuram Ahirwar on Saturday.

Ahirwar said that the district administration was deliberately not paying heed to Dalit caste, following which he approached Sehore district collector and submitted an application in this regard.

While talking to the media, Ahirwar said that the state government had decided to build a dam over Parvati river, which flows between Sehore and Rajgarh. He added that 0.120 hectares of his land was acquired for the purpose in 2021.

He said that farmers whose lands had been acquired, have been provided the compensation amount, while his compensation amount has still not been processed. He further said that he has been paying a visit to revenue officials as well as public representatives since long, but to no avail. He said that he was compelled to approach the collector to post this.

Patwari Megha Silawat, when contacted, stated that Ahirwar’s name was mistakenly not added to the list, which would be done soon. Meanwhile, Sehore SDM Aman Mishra said that Ahirwar’s case would be probed.

